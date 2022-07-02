A new deal for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool put an end to speculation about possible instability among the club's best players this season. Here, find out what's his new reported salary with the Reds.

Sadio Mane's departure from Liverpool raised questions about whether or not Mohamed Salah, who had one year left on his contract, would leave the club in the same way. The forward's contract was slated to expire in 2023, which meant he would have been able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign teams beginning in January.

A new long-term contract with Liverpool has been revealed for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah after he and his agency both teased the news. The Reds shocked the world by revealing that the Egypt international has signed to a new deal, which would keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Darwin Nunez, an £85 million signing from Benfica, has been Jurgen Klopp's most expensive summer acquisition thus far. Even still, their most lucrative deal is locking up their talisman for the next three years.

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool

It has been widely reported that Liverpool's contract renewal would last until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, despite their announcement that it is a 'long-term deal'. For the first time in his career, the Egyptian King will earn more money than any other player in the team's history.

The conditions of his new contract are significantly incentivized to allow him to earn more dependent on the success of the players. In the meanwhile, the forward's contract has been extended for another three years, keeping him in the league until he is 33 in the summer of 2025.

How much does Mohamed Salah make a week?

Since he has just signed a new contract, how much will the top player now earn? According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old ace is likely to earn in excess of £18.2m per year after signing a new contract with the team. He will now be the highest-paid player in the history of Liverpool. Club and player appeared to be looking for a solution that worked both ways, and they had achieved it.

Taking into account his £18.2 million (€21 million) annual salary, Mohamed Salah would earn about £1.5m (€1.7m) per month or £350,000 (€404,000) a week. That would make it nearly £70,000 a day, or around £8,750 per hour, or more than £145 per minute.