Mohamed Camara covered up an anti-homophobia message on his playing kit, resulting in a major suspension by the French federation.

Mohamed Camara, 24, a defensive midfielder who plays for Ligue 1 side Monaco, was handed a four-game suspension for covering up an LGBTQ+ support logo during the last match day of the French League last weekend.

Monaco coach Adi Hütter stated after the 4-0 win over Nantes that the covering of the badges was a “personal choice” of the Mali international. Hütter also added, “There will be an internal discussion with him about this situation. I will not comment further.”

Camara himself has not said anything publicly about why he covered the logos, but the sports minister of France, Amelie Oudea-Castera, stated, “It is unacceptable behavior,” on French radio station RTL on Monday.

Mohamed Camara suspended four games

The French league’s disciplinary committee issued a statement that said Camara’s refusal to “carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia” resulted in his suspension.

This is the second incident of its kind in Ligue 1, as Nantes fined Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed for similar reasons.

Mohamed did not play again last Sunday, while Camara did not partake in the match last season, which had the same awareness campaign.