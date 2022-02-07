Monterrey will face Al Jazira in a match for the 5th place of this 2021 FIFA Club World Cup at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the United States and Canada.

Monterrey and Al Jazira will face each other at the Al Nahyan Stadium in a match for the 5th place of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it in the US and Canada on FuboTV (free trial).

Monterrey had a forgettable participation in this Club World Cup. They were favorites to beat Al Ahly in the second phase, and it was even thought that they could play a good game and even beat Palmeiras (as their rival, Tigres UANL, did 2 years ago). However, they couldn't beat the Egyptians and now they will go for this consolation prize.

In the case of Al Jazira, after Pirae of Tahiti, they were the weakest team in this 2022 Club World Cup. They were able to get through the first phase, but predictably fell in the second against Al Hilal 6-1. Now they will seek to close their participation in the most dignified way possible against a team like Monterrey that is clearly superior.

Monterrey vs Al Jazira: Date

This match for the Fifth place of the 2022 United Arab Emirates Club World Cup between Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Jazira (UAE) will be played at Al Nahyan Stadium on Wednesday, January 9 at 8:30 AM (ET).

Monterrey vs Al Jazira: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Monterrey vs Al Jazira

This game for the 5th place of the Club World Cup between Monterrey and Al Jazira will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes.

