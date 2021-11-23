Monterrey and Atlas face off on Wednesday, November 24, in the first leg of the Liga MX 2021 Apertura quarterfinals. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the playoffs in the US.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs in the US

The Liga MX playoffs are underway and it's time for the quarterfinals. Monterrey and Atlas kick off their series on Wednesday, November 24, aiming to take a step towards the 2021 Apertura semifinals. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Rayados may have not lived up to the expectations in the regular season, as they shockingly had to go through the Wild Card to reach this stage of the postseason. However, Javier Aguirre's men made a statement and are now set to fight for the trophy.

But Los Zorros will try to build on their impressive campaign and continue their way towards the final. It won't be an easy challenge for Diego Cocca's side, but if it gets a result from this one it could clear the way towards the next round.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA Bancomer, Monterrey

Monterrey vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Monterrey vs Atlas: Storylines

Monterrey have dropped to ninth place of the Apertura regular season standings as they went winless in their final six games. However, Aguirre's team upset the reigning champions Cruz Azul by putting four past them.

Atlas, on the other hand, have finished second in the regular season with 29 points, just six shy of leaders Club America. Los Zorros had a bye in the Wild Card round and will be back in action for the first time since they beat Queretaro on Matchday 17.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Atlas in the US

The Liga MX playoff encounter between Monterrey and Atlas for the first leg of the Liga MX 2021 Torneo Apertura quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Monterrey vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have unveiled their predictions. FanDuel sees Monterrey as heavy favorites to win this leg with -105 odds, while Atlas have +300 to produce an upset, and a tie would result in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Monterrey -105 Tie +230 Atlas +300

* Odds via FanDuel.