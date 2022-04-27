Bajada: Monterrey will play against Tijuana for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Monterrey will play against Tijuana at Estadio BBVA Bancomer for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Monterrey have lost their lasts 3 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. However, Rayados as hosts have won 3 out of their 4 lasts matches in this year's national league. Monterrey are qualified to the Reclassification Playoffs, they are in 8th place, however they could finish at the top 5 depending on what happens in this final matchday.

On the other hand, Tijuana haven't won a Liga MX game since Matchday 11. They have registered 3 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 games in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Xolos are in 16th place at the table, therefore Tijuana are eliminated from playoffs contenion.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Date

Monterrey will play against Tijuana at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Saturday, April 30, 2022 for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Monterrey are qualified to the Reclassification playoffs while Tijuana are already eliminated from the postseason.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Monterrey vs Tijuana: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This game between Monterrey and Tijuana for Matchday 17 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and FOX Deportes.