Monterrey play Tijuana for the Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Tijuana in Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA on April 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM (ET). The visitors no longer have anything to fight for, they must wait for the mexican league to start again. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Monterrey are close to playing in the playoffs of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they are in the 8th spot of the standings with 6-5-5 overall. But in the last three games the team could barely win a point thanks to a draw against Atlas.

Tijuana had one season, a negative record and the 16th spot of the standings in the second phase of Liga MX. They drew a recent game against Queretaro that served to end a losing streak that the team had been dragging since April 15.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 8:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Storylines

Monterrey lost a recent game against Pachuca 0-3 on the road, but prior to that loss they had tied a game against Atlas 0-0 at home. Monterrey have not won a home game since April 9, during that victory they defeated Santos Laguna 1-0 as part of a small winning streak of two wins and a draw.

Tijuana never showed desire to improve in the second phase of Liga MX, the first game during the 2022 Clausura Tournament was a loss for them against Cruz Azul 0-2 on the road, Tijuana did not win until matchweek 4 against Pumas UNAM, but the team never showed signs of recovering to reach the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Tijuana in the U.S.

Monterrey vs Tijuana: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are big time favorites to win this game at 1.50 odds that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, the visitors will have nothing to do against the home team. Tijuana are underdogs at 6.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey 1.50.

Caesars Monterrey 1.50 Draw / Totals 4.10 / 2.5 Tijuana 6.25

* Odds via Caesars.