The games in Liga MX are full of intensity like no other soccer league in Latin America. The two phases of Liga MX are exciting and worth watching, especially with an offer of more than 300+ games during the 10 months of the season. Check here all the steps to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX games in your PC, Smartphone or TV.

The second phase of Liga MX is about to start and the game offer for the first five months of 2022 is 153 games available in 17 matchweeks. That's a huge amount of content compared to other soccer leagues in the region. The best way to watch all Liga MX games in 2022 is with a Live Stream service like FuboTV and that service offers a 7-Day Free Trial to watch the games before making the decision to buy a monthly plan.

The 153 games of the 2022 Clausura Tournament will be played between January and May, each week 9 nine games will be played, it is a big number to watch all the games from Thursday to Sunday, but most of the Live Stream services on the internet offer on-demand service to watch old games.

Most of the Liga MX games in 2022 will also be available on television, some Satellite TV services offer the option to record the games and watch some games with the company's official app, especially the most big games such as' Clasicos' between America and Cruz Azul or Tigres vs Monterrey.

Best Live Stream service to watch Liga MX in 2022

The number of live stream providers for soccer has grown over the last two years, some are cheaper than others, but they don't offer the same streaming quality. The most complete services are those that are linked to big companies such as ESPN or NBC, but not all live streams offer the 150+ games per phase of the season in Liga MX.

The free live streams that offer Liga MX games in 2022 with free trials are: YoutubeTV and Peacock (NBC’s). Another top notch stream option is Univision, Unimas, Galavision and TUDN that do not need to be used individually as all three services are available on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial. The big company ESPN offers some live stream games through ESPN Deportes and ESPN3 with Sling Orange.

FuboTV is the most complete free live stream for Liga MX since with a single subscription more than 5+ streams are available to watch soccer, while other services do not have all 150+ games during each of phase of the Mexican League in 2022.

How and where to watch Liga MX soccer games on US Television in 2022

The options on television are a little more limited but at least in the US they are available in all states of the country. Most of the Liga MX games in 2022 will be available through Fox Deportes, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Unimas, Univision, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ but only some games will be available with SAP in English and Spanish.

Satellite or cable TV providers in the US offer most of the TV channels mentioned above: DirecTV, AT&T, Dish, Verizon, Comcast, TWC, Spectrum, among others.