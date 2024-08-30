Trending topics:
Primeira Liga

Moreirense vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Benfica will visit Moreirense in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Evangelos Pavlidis of SL Benfica
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireEvangelos Pavlidis of SL Benfica

By Leonardo Herrera

Moreirense take on Benfica in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans can catch all the action with full coverage on TV or stream it live to experience every moment of this exciting matchup in your country.

[Watch Moreirense vs Benfica live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

After a disappointing opening loss to Famalicão, Benfica quickly found their stride, securing back-to-back victories against Casa Pia and Estrela Amadora. These wins brought them to six points, just three behind the league’s early frontrunners—Famalicão, Porto, and Sporting CP—the only teams to remain unbeaten through the first three matchdays.

With the top three showing strong form, Benfica know they can’t afford any slip-ups as they head into their next fixture against Moreirense. Like Benfica, Moreirense also sits on six points, though they are eager to rebound after a defeat to Braga in their last outing.

Moreirense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (August 31)
Canada: 3:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 AM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Mexico: 1:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
South Africa: 9:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 AM
UAE: 11:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Godfried Frimpong of Moreirense FC – IMAGO / Avant Sports

Godfried Frimpong of Moreirense FC – IMAGO / Avant Sports

Moreirense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports MAX 10
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3
Soccer

Inter vs Atalanta: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 3

David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's influence on the USA's World Cup aspirations
Soccer

David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's influence on the USA's World Cup aspirations

Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT
Soccer

Gaga Slonina talks about Mauricio Pochettino and what he brings to USMNT

Uruguayan Federation to compensate family of Juan Izquierdo, Nacional player who died after Copa Libertadores match
Soccer

Uruguayan Federation to compensate family of Juan Izquierdo, Nacional player who died after Copa Libertadores match

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo