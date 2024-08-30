Moreirense vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Benfica will visit Moreirense in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga. Here's everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Moreirense take on Benfica in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans can catch all the action with full coverage on TV or stream it live to experience every moment of this exciting matchup in your country.

After a disappointing opening loss to Famalicão, Benfica quickly found their stride, securing back-to-back victories against Casa Pia and Estrela Amadora. These wins brought them to six points, just three behind the league’s early frontrunners—Famalicão, Porto, and Sporting CP—the only teams to remain unbeaten through the first three matchdays.

With the top three showing strong form, Benfica know they can’t afford any slip-ups as they head into their next fixture against Moreirense. Like Benfica, Moreirense also sits on six points, though they are eager to rebound after a defeat to Braga in their last outing.

Moreirense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (August 31)

Canada: 3:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 AM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 AM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

USA: 3:15 PM (ET)

Moreirense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports MAX 10

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

