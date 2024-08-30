Moreirense vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 4

Moreirense take on Benfica in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Fans can catch all the action with full coverage on TV or stream it live to experience every moment of this exciting matchup in your country.
After a disappointing opening loss to Famalicão, Benfica quickly found their stride, securing back-to-back victories against Casa Pia and Estrela Amadora. These wins brought them to six points, just three behind the league’s early frontrunners—Famalicão, Porto, and Sporting CP—the only teams to remain unbeaten through the first three matchdays.
With the top three showing strong form, Benfica know they can’t afford any slip-ups as they head into their next fixture against Moreirense. Like Benfica, Moreirense also sits on six points, though they are eager to rebound after a defeat to Braga in their last outing.
Moreirense vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (August 31)
Canada: 3:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 AM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Mexico: 1:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
South Africa: 9:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 AM
UAE: 11:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
USA: 3:15 PM (ET)
Godfried Frimpong of Moreirense FC – IMAGO / Avant Sports
Moreirense vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports MAX 10
Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP Africa
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol