Napoli and Barcelona will meet today at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Round of 32. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this UEL game free in different parts of the world.

Napoli vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League today

Napoli will host Barcelona today at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for the second leg of their 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Round of 32 series. Here, you will find the time of this UEL exciting soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

After the 1-1 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, the Italian side is confident of getting a victory in Naples to clinch the series and advance to the next round of the European competition. The team coached by Luciano Spalletti also wants to end their three-game winless run after claiming three draws in their last games.

Barcelona, on the other hand, come from clinching an outstanding 4-1 away victory over Valencia for the 2021-2022 La Liga season with former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick.

Napoli vs Barcelona: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Gabon: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Canvas, Sporza

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Gabon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Germany: RTL+

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport ESPN, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, TV8, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 4, Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport OTT 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN, BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra

US: FuboTV (Free trial), Paramount+ (Free trial), Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás