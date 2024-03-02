Juventus will visit Napoli in the upcoming Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.
This match presents a highly intriguing clash between two formidable teams with distinctly different goals for the season. Napoli, possibly one of Serie A‘s most underwhelming title defenders in history, primarily aims for a Champions League spot. They are keen on securing points to break into the qualification zone for international competitions.
On the other side, Juventus, currently in second place yet 12 points adrift of Inter, are eager to earn 3 points. This effort is part of the “Vecchia Signora’s” ambition to bridge the significant gap with the leaders and revitalize their title chase.
Napoli vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 4)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 4)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 4)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 4)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 4)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 4)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 8:45 AM (March 4)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 4)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports Play Sports 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, DF1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italy Zone, SKY Go Italia 214 DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+