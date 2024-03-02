Napoli vs Juventus: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 3, 2024

Juventus will visit Napoli in the upcoming Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.

This match presents a highly intriguing clash between two formidable teams with distinctly different goals for the season. Napoli, possibly one of Serie A‘s most underwhelming title defenders in history, primarily aims for a Champions League spot. They are keen on securing points to break into the qualification zone for international competitions.

On the other side, Juventus, currently in second place yet 12 points adrift of Inter, are eager to earn 3 points. This effort is part of the “Vecchia Signora’s” ambition to bridge the significant gap with the leaders and revitalize their title chase.

Napoli vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 4)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 4)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 4)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 4)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 4)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 4)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 8:45 AM (March 4)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 4)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports Play Sports 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, DF1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN Italy Zone, SKY Go Italia 214 DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+ 2, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+