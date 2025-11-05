Trending topics:
MLS

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami break silence on Luis Suarez suspension for crucial MLS playoff vs Nashville

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will host Nashville SC in the decisive playoff match without Luis Suarez, who has been suspended for one game.

By Matías Persuh

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF runs off the ball.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF runs off the ball.

Inter Miami face a crucial test against Nashville SC this weekend, with nothing less than their MLS season on the line. Unfortunately for Lionel Messi, he won’t have Luis Suarez up front, as his teammate has been suspended for one game.

Once the sanction for the Uruguayan forward was announced, Inter Miami issued a statement acknowledging Suarez’s suspension, accepting and complying with the imposed ruling, though with a tone of concern.

“Inter Miami CF accepts and respects the decision made by the MLS Disciplinary Committee. At the same time, the club wishes to express its concern about the precedent set by re-refereeing a play that had already been judged by the match officials and VAR, and its confidence that the same standard will be applied in the future to all on-field situations, in any match and involving any team,” Inter Miami CF Communications Department stated.

The decision by league authorities to suspend Suarez for one game for an action that went unpunished during the match is somewhat controversial and could set a precedent going forward in the league.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF.

What action led to Suarez’s suspension?

Inter Miami face a major blow ahead of their do-or-die playoff match, as star forward Luis Suarez has been handed a one-game suspension by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Without Messi and Ronaldo: Yamal, Mbappe, Dembele lead 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11

see also

Without Messi and Ronaldo: Yamal, Mbappe, Dembele lead 2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11

The ban stems from an off-the-ball incident in the 71st minute of Game 2 against Nashville SC, where Suarez was caught on camera delivering a kick to an opposing player.

Though the action went unpunished by the referee during the match, the DisCo ruled the play constituted violent conduct, meaning Suarez will be forced to miss the crucial third and final match of the series.

The decisive match

The winner-take-all Game 3 of the MLS Cup Playoff series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will take place this Saturday, November 8. The crucial match will kick off at 8:00 PM ET and will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on the line.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
