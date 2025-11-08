Where to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will face off against Nashville SC in the first leg 2025 MLS third round playoffs. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Fubo]

A tightly contested series reaches its breaking point as Inter Miami and Nashville SC square off in a decisive third match to determine who moves on to the next round. With both sides earning a win apiece, the pressure is at its peak, and every play will count.

Inter Miami carries a slight edge on home turf, but Lionel Messi and company know that complacency could be costly. Nashville has already shown they can challenge Miami’s star-studded lineup, and they’ll enter this clash determined to spoil the party and punch their ticket to the Conference semifinals.

When will the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match be played?

Inter Miami take on Nashville SC this Saturday, November 8, in the third leg 2025 MLS first round playoffs, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Joe Willis of Nashville SC – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Nashville SC live in the USA.