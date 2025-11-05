The first round of the MLS Playoffs is entering its decisive stage for some teams, with Inter Miami and Nashville SC set to determine who advances in a third and final match. Unfortunately for Lionel Messi and company, Luis Suarez will be unavailable due to a suspension handed down by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

According to insider Tom Bogert, the Uruguayan forward will not be able to join his teammates for this crucial match due to an off-the-ball kick on Andy Najar. While no foul was called at the time, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has determined that the action constitutes violent conduct.

“Luis Suarez has been SUSPENDED for Inter Miami’s decisive game three playoff match against Nashville SC by MLS Disciplinary Committee, per sources. Suarez banned 1 match for kicking Andy Najar in 71st min. Miami appealed. Didn’t win appeal,” Bogert said via X.

Suarez’s absence for this match represents a major blow for Javier Mascherano and his squad, as they will miss his leadership and quality on the field to advance to the next stage of this playoff showdown.

A crucial match for the future

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face a high-stakes, winner-take-all scenario in their MLS Cup Playoff series against Nashville SC. After splitting the first two games of the best-of-three series, Miami must now deliver its absolute best performance at home to defeat a tenacious Nashville side.

The Herons’ star power, led by Messi, Busquets, and Alba, will need to be firing on all cylinders to secure a crucial win and advance to the next round of the MLS Eastern Conference playoffs. This third match is scheduled for Saturday, November 8, and will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Expected starting XI

While no official confirmation has been given yet, these could be the eleven players selected by Javier Mascherano to represent his team in this decisive match for Inter Miami.

Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Maxi Falcon, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Baltasar Rodriguez o Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Tadeo Allende.

