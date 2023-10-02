Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 AFC Champions League in your country

Nassaji Mazandaran play against Al Hilal this Tuesday, October 3 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Nassaji Mazandaran had a highly successful debut, securing a victory against Mumbai City. This victory has allowed them to maintain their position as group leaders, albeit they are aware that the toughest challenges are yet to come.

In this Matchday, they will be facing one of the primary contenders for the title, Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal began the tournament with a 1-1 draw at home against Navbahor and is now aiming to secure their first win against the formidable Iranian team.

Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 4)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 4)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 4)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (October 4)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 4)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 4)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Nassaji Mazandaran vs Al Hilal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Sportklub HD Croatia

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports AFC

Germany: Sport1

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+

International: Youtube

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports AFC

Portugal: Channel 11

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: SportKlub HD Serbia

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Switzerland: Sport1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

USA: Paramount+