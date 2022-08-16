Chivas Guadalajara's already acute crisis in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament could worsen when they visit a motivated Necaxa on matchday 9. Find out here how to watch this game in the United States.

One of the most popular teams in Mexican soccer and Liga MX, Chivas Guadalajara urgently needs a win to put out the tremendous fire they are experiencing. They will look for it in a complicated visit to Necaxa in the Apertura 2022 Tournament. We will reveal to you when and how you can tune in to this match for in the United States.

The Rebaño suffers from a chronic illness: long winless streaks that motivate a change of coach with a brief improvement to repeat the cycle. Currently, Chivas is experiencing precisely the phase in which it is unable to win: in eight games of the current Liga MX tournament, it has drawn six times and lost twice. They are in second to last place in the standings.

Necaxa lives in a totally different reality, because although its squad is far from having the best names in Liga MX, its performance has it in the top 5 of the Apertura 2022 Tournament. True, they lost their most recent match, but they have two consecutive wins at home and Chivas looks vulnerable enough to extend the trend.

Necaxa vs Chivas: Date

There is good news for Chivas: they have seven consecutive games without a win against Necaxa (2 friendlies and 5 in Liga MX). On Friday, August 19, 2022, at Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes, will the Rojiblancos finally get a breath of fresh air in the Apertura 2022?

Necaxa vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Necaxa vs Chivas:

The big teams in any soccer league always generate morbidity. Either because of the desire to see them stay at the top or because of the risk of them stumbling, as could happen when Chivas visits Jaime Lozano's Necaxa. Enjoy this match in the United States on VIX+.