If there were any of them left, Pep Guardiola made sure to prove his doubters wrong this season. Manchester City are widely regarded as the best team on Earth right now, and find themselves just one win away from lifting the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

The Citizens have already secured the Premier League title for a third consecutive season, following an unbelievable final sprint to surpass Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Now, they have the opportunity to complete the treble.

But before they focus on their FA Cup and European finals, City will take on Brighton in one of their pending league fixtures. Ahead of this clash, Pep Guardiola had nothing but praise for Roberto De Zerbi, whom he hails as one of the most influential managers this century.

Pep Guardiola heaps massive praise on Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi

“I think Roberto is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years,” Guardiola said, via the Daily Mail. “There is no team playing the way they play – unique. I had the feeling he would have an impact and it would be great – but I didn’t expect them to do it in this short space of time.

“Twenty or 25 chances, they monopolize the ball in a way it hasn’t been for a long time, a keeper like a holding midfielder, if you don’t play at a high level he can do whatever he wants against you. They deserve the success, and are a team I try to learn from. (They are like a) Michelin star restaurant, unique. In Catalonia the best cook changed the cuisine, and Brighton are playing with something special and it’s an incredible challenge.“

De Zerbi took over at Brighton earlier this season, when Graham Potter left for Chelsea. The Italian has done a remarkable job so far, building on the Seagulls’ previous growth to take them even higher. Not only did his team secure European competition next season, but it also sealed the best league position in club history. Though it’s not done yet due to goal difference, it looks like a matter of time before Brighton officially punch their ticket to the Europa League.