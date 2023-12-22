The FIFA World Cup 2022 has gone down in history as one of the most exciting World Cups of all time, despite the backlash of the tournament mostly due to social issues, the Qatar World Cup gave us without question the best World Cup final of all time.

The tournament ended with Lionel Messi finally lifting the World Cup for Argentina, marking the country’s third World Cup triumph. The World Cup also gave us Kylian Mbappé’s 8 goals and second consecutive World Cup finally positioning the French star as the heir apparent to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With regards to the USMNT, the US made it to the round of 16 with a memorable 0-0 draw with England and an emotional win over Iran that saw Christian Pulisic score a game winner putting his body on the line for country.

Netflix World Cup docuseries

‘Captains of the World’ will have exclusive interviews with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Harry Kane. It will also highlight the miracle run of Morocco during the tournament where the team finished 4th.

In the trailer there are interviews with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Didier Deschamps, and Harry Kane, as well as images from the team locker rooms as the players prepare for critical World Cup matches.

The documentary is one of many documentaries that will be produced for Netflix, following the streaming services multi-million-dollar agreement with FIFA’s broadcasting.