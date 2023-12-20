Fbref Stats’ most viewed soccer players per country in 2023 raised some eyebrows as to which player gets searched or looked up the most around the world.

Lionel Messi was a clear winner by a mile as he was the most searched soccer player in the United States, not only that Messi was the most searched or viewed in all 50 states! A landslide victory for the Argentine.

Messi was also the most searched in Argentina, Turkey, Canada, Belgium, China, Italy, South Africa, Ghana, Egypt, among others. A shock entry was Moisés Caicedo of Ecuador who was the most viewed in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland.

In Colombia it was Guti, the long retired former Real Madrid player, although that could be an error. In Mexico the most viewed was Santiago Gimenez.

Most viewed teams by country

The most viewed teams by country came down to River Plate in Argentina, Liverpool in Hungry, Arsenal in Japan and the Netherlands. Manchester United continued its stronghold of most of the United Kingdom. India and China also were homes for Manchester United.

When it came to by most searched or viewed by city, David Beckham was the most viewed in Copenhagen! Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisboa, Lionel Messi in Milan, Rome, and Munich.