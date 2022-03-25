Ireland will play against Belgium in a friendly match this Saturday, March 26 for at the Aviva Stadium. Find out here the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Ireland and Belgium will face each other this Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 PM (ET) at the Aviva Stadium in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

Belgium were one of the first qualified that UEFA had for the next World Cup in Qatar. They were the favorites to win their group, and they did so with an almost perfect score: 20 points out of a possible 24 (6 wins and 2 draws). With so little left for the start of the top international soccer competition, the Belgians want to polish their team to arrive in the best way.

In the case of Ireland, they were a real disappointment in the qualifiers. Although the favorites for the top two places were Portugal and Serbia, the Irish were expected to at least put up a tough fight against the two strong teams in the group, which ultimately did not happen. The 1-0 loss to Luxembourg at home and the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan (the Azeris' only point in qualifying) are perhaps their lowest points. Obviously they have a lot to improve thinking about future commitments.

Ireland vs Belgium: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Ireland vs Belgium: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Ireland vs Belgium: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two teams have met 15 times, half of them for friendly games. The dominators of the statistics are Belgium with 6 wins, while Ireland got 4. There were also 5 draws. The last game between both was on June 18, 2016 for the Eurocup France 2016, with a 3-0 victory for the Belgians.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Ireland vs Belgium in the US

The game between Ireland and Belgium to be played this Saturday, March 26 at 1:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match, will be broadcast to the United States on: ESPN+, PrendeTV.

Ireland vs Belgium: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Belgium are the favorites with -125 odds, while Ireland have +370. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

DraftKings Begium -125 Tie +235 Ireland +370

*Odds via DraftKings

