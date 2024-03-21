Netherlands vs Scotland: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 22, 2024

The Netherlands and Scotland are set to face off in an international friendly, with both teams aiming to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming Euro 2024. You can find detailed information about this match, including how to watch it on TV or via live streaming services in your country.

[Watch Netherlands vs Scotland FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is anticipated to be incredibly intense. The Netherlands, a team consistently seen as a contender to reach the latter stages of any tournament they participate in, enters the fray. With a commendable performance in the last World Cup, the Dutch team is eager to replicate their success in Euro 2024.

On the other side, Scotland represents one of the most rapidly improving teams in recent times. For years, they seemed almost destined to miss out on qualifying for major tournaments and to struggle within UEFA’s competitions. However, this trend appears to be changing as they aim to showcase their capabilities in the Euro. Preparing through such friendlies is seen as an essential step in demonstrating their evolved potential.

Netherlands vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 23)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 23)

Canada: 3:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (March 23)

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 23)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 23)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Netherlands vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Nitro, DAZN1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: NPO 3/Zapp

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com