New York Red Bulls and FC Barcelona face off in a club friendly on Saturday, July 30 at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Find out here the predicted lineups for this game.

The beginning of the 2022-23 season is just around the corner for FC Barcelona. Therefore, they’ll visit the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey for one last game in the US before they head back to Spain.

The MLS side welcomes Xavi Hernandez’s men to the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, July 30 at 7 PM (ET). This will be the third time they face each other in a club friendly, though in both previous occasions they met at Giants Stadium.

While Barcelona still have another friendly after this game (they'll welcome Pumas UNAM to the Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper trophy), the hosts will face Colorado Rapids for the 2022 MLS season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the predicted lineups.

New York Red Bulls possible lineup

Though the priority for Gerhard Struber’s boys continues to be the MLS campaign, this is a unique opportunity to test themselves against a European powerhouse. Therefore, the New York Red Bulls are expected to go at full strength.

New York Red Bulls probable lineup: Carlos Coronel; Tom Edwards, Sean Nealis, Aaron Long, John Tolkin; Daniel Edelman, Dru Yearwood; Serge Ngoma, Omir Fernández, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala.

Barcelona predicted lineup

Xavi Hernandez, however, wouldn’t hold anything back either. After all, he still has to find his best starting XI before the official competition begins. Consequently, Barcelona would pit a powerful lineup.

Barcelona probable lineup: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergiño Dest, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati.