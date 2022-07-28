Whether Frenkie de Jong stays at Barcelona or leaves for Manchester United is still up in the air. Even if Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer situation has garnered some interest, the midfielder's future is still one of the most discussed topics in sport. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has already made his imprint in the transfer market, but it hasn't stopped him from making De Jong his top objective.

The transfer cost is expected to be approximately €85 million, and as various reports indicate Barcelona and the English side have an agreement for the deal. It has been explained to the Dutchman that his departure will aid the Catalan club in resolving their financial issues.

However, it seems that no matter how hard the Red Devils try, they can't seem to move any closer to signing the player. Problems between De Jong and Barca have been front and center in recent weeks, as apparently the Blaugrana owe their star as much as €20 million in postponed salary.

What will Frenkie De Jong do?

Due to a host of problems, the player has not yet joined Erik ten Hag's team. It has been claimed that Frenkie de Jong has informed both the Manchester United hierarchy and his current Barcelona teammates that he will not be joining the Red Devils this summer.

Spanish publication Cadena SER reports that the 25-year-old has already told the Old Trafford coaching staff and players of his intentions, in addition to spreading the news inside the Barca locker room.

Claims that the Netherlands international is not very interested in moving to England are a huge roadblock, considering the club finished sixth in the Premier League last season and hence missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification. Thus, De Jong has been ignoring United's overtures thus far since the club is unable to provide him with competitive play this season.

His case is very similar to the one of Cristiano Ronaldo, who sees no future at Old Trafford with no UCL action. For financial reasons, Xavi Hernandez's side intend to sell the player to United. PSG and Manchester City, among many others, attempted to recruit him in 2019. However, no other serious bidders have stepped forward.