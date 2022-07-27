Barcelona is ready to go back to Spain and begin its 2022 season in the best way possible, but first they have to say goodbye to the United States by facing New York Red Bulls from MLS. Here, you will find all the information about the tickets, their price and how to buy them.

New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona tickets price: How to buy them and how much do they cost

Barcelona is trying to prove that they are back and willing to take all the trophies back home. Now, to end their 2022 pre-season in the United States, the Blaugranas will face New York Red Bulls from MLS. In this article, you will find all the information you need to know about how to buy tickets for this game and how much do they cost.

New York Red Bulls will host this match against Barcelona. In MLS Eastern Conference, the ones from the Big Apple are near the first spot, which belongs to Philadelphia Union as today. A good game against the Spanish team could help them to seek for the leadership and get a place directly in the final round.

As for Barcelona, the Culers will say goodbye to the US after this match. In their first two games, they managed to get a win over Real Madrid in another edition of El Clasico and a draw against Juventus in an exciting game. They will return to activity next August 7 when they face Pumas UNAM for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

How to buy tickets for New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona 2022 friendly match?

The game between New York Red Bulls and Barcelona will take place at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey this July 30 at 7:00 PM (ET). Through Ticketmaster's website, you can buy the tickets for this game and see all the superstars that the Culers signed this season.

How much do the tickets for New York Red Bulls vs Barcelona cost?

Ticketmaster sold out the tickets for this game, but the website offers a verified resale system for those who can't go to the match. The cheapest entrance is listed in US$314 and the most expensive goes up to US$1,600 plus fees.