The big apple has seen an overall improvement of their sports franchise as the city is on the cusp of winning championships in various sports.

Whatever happens on Monday with the New York Rangers in the NHL playoffs the team has paved a great foundation for success in the years to come. New York sports has seen an increase in great performances as of late, with NYCFC winning last season’s MLS Cup and the Brooklyn Nets having been one of the NBA’s most competitive teams the last few seasons.

For a while now it seems that New York sports has been having a certain resurgence, with the Mets having a decent season until they crashed last year or the Nets being in the running during the season in the NBA.

New York is going through a strange time right now, the city is getting more expensive, it is no longer the safe place it used to be, and despite all of that the main ticket in town seems to finally be the sports teams and we’re talking all year around.

New York Mets and Yankees - MLB

A subway series is actually very probable and for the first time not so lopsided, the Mets have one of the best records in the MLB with big time stars like Jacob deGrom and Francisco Lindor they could go far this season. The Yankees are in the same boat 33-15 on the year and on the backs of DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole could finally snap that title drought.

New York Rangers and Islanders - NHL

The Rangers have fought hard in the Stanley Cup playoffs and could still make it to the conference finals, while the Islanders have seen better days, they were a few wins away from a wildcard. The Rangers have come alive after a few down years and the Islanders were a playoff team 3 out of the last 5 years.

NYCFC and New York Red Bulls - MLS

NYCFC won MLS Cup last season and are first in the MLS east after 13 games, while the Red Bulls are fourth in the East, and it would seem that both New York teams have something to offer. NYCFC could repeat although they are sure to lose star player Valentín Castellanos, who is set for a summer transfer outside of MLS. The Red Bulls with no real star power are winning and last weekend played an excellent game defeating DC United 4-1. At times the little brother the Red Bulls have a lovely stadium to take in.

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets - NBA

In the NBA it seems that Brooklyn has stolen the Knicks thunder, the Knicks have been a poor team for quite some time. Thankfully in Brooklyn there is something more to see with Kevin Durant, Seth Curry, and if Ben Simmons has a good head on his shoulders, it could mean a major run for the Nets.

New York Giants and Jets - NFL

It’s the NFL that marks the lowest point in New York sports, the Giants have been playoff less for five seasons now, with no more than 6 wins as their best record in five years. The Jets well, since 2011 they have not had a winning record with two seasons of 8-8 in 2020 the team won all of two games.

New York sports is on the up, with their being seven teams across four major sports with chances of bringing home some silverware. Hopefully the NFL can start catching up to where the teams in the NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS are at.