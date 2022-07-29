Barcelona and Sevilla had stated that they have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Jules Kounde, and at this point, all that is left is for the player to sign the five-year contract. Now, the Frenchman has revealed the reason why he opted to reject Chelsea and move to Barcelona.

In the latest transfer market showdown, Barcelona outbid Chelsea for the second week in a row, this time for Jules Kounde. After lengthy negotiations, the Spaniards announced that they have agreed to sign the defender on a five-year contract, bringing an end to another transfer controversy this summer.

It's conditional on the athlete passing a physical and signing contracts, officially. The reported value of the transaction is in the neighborhood of €50 million, plus a few million in other amounts representing variables and add-ons.

The 23-year-old joins the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen as high-profile additions this summer. This week in Barcelona, the defensive back will get his medical clearance, and he will join the rest of the players in training as soon as next week.

Why Jules Kounde moved to Barcelona instead of Chelsea

Following a conversation with Xavi, he decided to sign with Barcelona as the Spanish boss persuaded him that he and Ronald Araujo could form a dynamic duo. Xavi Hernandez allegedly wanted Kounde to play for Barcelona, so the club swooped in and stole him away from Chelsea, who had offered €65 million.

"I am very thankful for this opportunity. I'm very excited because I'm arriving at a great club with a great team. Sevilla is a great club of course, but Barca are the next step in my career at every level. I want to compete in every competition and try and win as much as possible.

"Xavi is one of the great reasons I am here. I spoke to him several times and the way he spoke was captivating. We had some good conversations and we see football the same way. I set myself no limits, I want to grow and learn so I'm going to listen and do the best I can", the centre-back remarked in his first interview with Barca TV.

Although he is still recovering from a recent injury, the Blaugrana hope to unveil Kounde on August 1. Notably, they have not yet registered these players and may have to sell off some of their stars, including Frenkie de Jong, in order to make room for them on the roster for the next season.