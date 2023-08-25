Inter Miami will visit New York Red Bulls this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 28 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Following their triumph in the Leagues Cup 2023 and a successful advance to the US Open Cup semifinals, Inter Miami are prepared to reenter the MLS. Their performance in the league so far has been lackluster, securing only 18 points from 22 games, rendering them the weakest team in the entire league. However, this record is influenced by the fact that their new stars had not yet featured in those 22 matches.

The acquisitions of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have notably elevated the team’s performance, prompting a clear improvement. Presently, they are determined to secure a place in the postseason rankings. Their upcoming opponents are the New York Red Bulls, who are in proximity to the playoff positions and are eager to secure the 3 points that will draw them closer to their objective.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

