One of ex-Arsenal's captains has emerged on the radar of Newcastle. The richest club in the world could already make their first big January signing if their offer is accepted.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make an unexpected and sensational transfer in the January transfer window. The Gabonese player, who has been out of Mikel Arteta's squad for a month after his status as a first-team player was frozen for violating club rules, is the latest transfer target for the Magpies.

The richest club in the world is reportedly showing serious interest in the 32-year-old veteran in an attempt to bring a top goalscorer into its ranks. Newcastle will not have problems satisfying both Arsenal's demands and the requests of the Gabonese offensive player who is currently preparing with his team before the start of the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle, who have already initiated contacts, are ready to table in a loan offer to Aubameyang and agree to pay his salary in full, and then, depending on whether they will avoid relegation from the Premier League, a permanent transfer of the offensive player will be negotiated.

Newcastle to lure Aubameyang by bringing him his former teammate

Arsenal, meanwhile, would rather opt to get rid of their former captain on a permanent basis so as to cash in on him instantly in the January transfer windows. Several other top European sides have set their eyes on the ex-Borussia Dortmund star, but the report adds that he is ready to accept Newcastle's offer.

If Eddie Howe's side manages to stay in the English top-flight, the squad structure will undoubtedly change from the next season. At the same time, Newcastle are also said to be working on the transfer of Aubameyang's former Gunners' teammate, Aaron Ramsey, who would certainly be an additional motivation for the Gabonese to move to St. James Park.