Eddie McKay, 58, a Newcastle supporter saw his trip to Milan turn to disaster when he was attacked by seven to eight thugs and stabbed three times in front of his son according to Italian police. The attack took place around midnight local time, as McKay and his son were walking in downtown Milan ahead of the two club’s UEFA Champions League match slated for Tuesday evening.



The men who attacked McKay were wearing black hooded sweatshirts according to local police, while McKay was taken to the hospital to treat two knife wounds to the arm and one to the back. At the moment McKay is in stable condition at the hospital.



Sadly, McKay and his son won’t be attending the match, but he may be discharged later today from the hospital. The stabbing is under investigation if it was a football related attack, while the rest of McKay’s family is on their way to take him home.



Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan



McKay’s daughter, Rachel, told Sky News: “My dad is stable and in a bit of shock. He’s gutted he’s missing the match, but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe. He has just had two knee replacements, so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked. My brother is okay but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I’m flying out there later. We haven’t slept all night.”



Newcastle issued a statement wishing McKay a speedy recovery, while other Newcastle supporters were filmed earlier that evening drunkenly sliding on the Milan streets shirtless.





The game itself will be the first match of the group stage for both teams, with AC Milan arriving to the match after losing to Inter in the Milano derby 5-1, while Newcastle come in 2-3 on the season and off to an irregular start in the Premier League.