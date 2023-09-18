Feyenoord will face off against Celtic this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This matchup features two champions, making it undeniably more intriguing. On one side, we have Celtic, the current champions of the Scottish Premiership, who are hoping to spring a surprise in a challenging group.
Their opponents will be the Eredivisie champions and one of the favorites to progress to the round of 16, Feyenoord. With Atletico Madrid being the primary favorites to top the group, the Dutch team is anticipated to compete with Lazio for the second-place spot. In this context, a home victory becomes crucial for their campaign.
Feyenoord vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Feyenoord vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SonyLIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: SonyLIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, RTE 2, discovery+, RTE Player
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 4
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, ViX