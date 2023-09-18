Feyenoord vs Celtic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Feyenoord will face off against Celtic this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This matchup features two champions, making it undeniably more intriguing. On one side, we have Celtic, the current champions of the Scottish Premiership, who are hoping to spring a surprise in a challenging group.

Their opponents will be the Eredivisie champions and one of the favorites to progress to the round of 16, Feyenoord. With Atletico Madrid being the primary favorites to top the group, the Dutch team is anticipated to compete with Lazio for the second-place spot. In this context, a home victory becomes crucial for their campaign.

Feyenoord vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Feyenoord vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SonyLIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: SonyLIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, RTE 2, discovery+, RTE Player

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 4

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, ViX