AC Milan will play against Newcastle this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Champions League will commence, and fans are eagerly anticipating the world’s most prestigious club tournament. What’s more, on Matchday 1, there are already captivating matches that promise to showcase the best of European soccer.
One such match features AC Milan, last year’s semi-finalists, who are looking to rebound after a disheartening 5-1 defeat to Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina” in Serie A. On the other side, Newcastle didn’t have the smoothest start in the Premier League, but their return to international tournaments has ignited their desire to make a strong impression.
Milan vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time
Milan vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
