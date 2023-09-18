Milan vs Newcastle United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

AC Milan will play against Newcastle this Tuesday, September 19 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Milan vs Newcastle United online free in the US on Fubo]

The Champions League will commence, and fans are eagerly anticipating the world’s most prestigious club tournament. What’s more, on Matchday 1, there are already captivating matches that promise to showcase the best of European soccer.

One such match features AC Milan, last year’s semi-finalists, who are looking to rebound after a disheartening 5-1 defeat to Inter in the “Derby della Madonnina” in Serie A. On the other side, Newcastle didn’t have the smoothest start in the Premier League, but their return to international tournaments has ignited their desire to make a strong impression.

Milan vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (September 20)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (September 20)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (September 20)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Next Pickx

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Brasil, HBO Max, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: LiveScore App, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ViX.