It has been a long road for Paraguayan international Miguel Almirón who seems to finally be unlocking his potential at Newcastle.

Newcastle United star was on the verge of being dumped, now is one of Premier League’s best

Miguel Almirón arrived at Newcastle United in 2018 after a very successful two seasons at Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. Almirón became the most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history at $27 million.

Almirón, who before coming to the Premier League, was one of the best players in the Argentine league and MLS and has shown that he could adapt well when surrounded by better players

Upon his arrival, Newcastle had high hopes for the now 28-year-old Paraguayan but the club’s poor form and an adaptation period to the pace and level of the Premier League had Miguel Almirón looking like a bust signing despite flashes of that he could bring. So, what’s behind the turn around?

Miguel Almirón coming into his own at Newcastle United

Entering this season Miguel Almirón had only scored as high as 4 goals, and last season had only 1 in 30 games. Eddie Howe had not started the Paraguayan until March of 2022. Almirón had suffered from constant coaching changes and being played in various positions.

Under Steve Bruce, Almiron played on the right, the left, as a false number nine and while a hard worker he was underwhelming. A far cry from the winger that was a menace in MLS with Atlanta United. Almirón also rarely had anyone to play off of at Newcastle during his early start to his Premier League career.

Eddie Howe worked hard to mold the talents of Almirón into his system playing on the right wing and functioning as an attacking option as well as a set-up man. The result is 3 goals in 8 matches, well on his way to his best season yet.

Now in 2022/23 the Paraguayan looks to be finally breaking through after 118 games and 12 goals. Not bad for a player that was rumored to be on the chopping block just two months ago.