Newcastle United and Crystal Palace were expected to face off this weekend on Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 Premier League. Here, find out the reason why the game was postponed.

The 2021-22 Premier League is heading towards its final weeks and there's still a lot to be played for. However, the current season continued to suffer the impact of the pandemic as many games had to be postponed throughout the year.

Now that the tournament is about to conclude, rescheduling games is an even bigger problem as the calendar is tighter. However, the game that Newcastle United and Crystal Palace were expected to play this weekend had to be postponed anyway.

Fortunately, these teams can wait. The Magpies may have flirted with relegation at the beginning of the year, but eventually they have climbed up positions after the Saudi takeover. On the other hand, the Eagles are comfortably in mid-table.

Premier League: Why was the Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace game postponed?

The Matchday 30 game between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 20, had to be postponed because Patrick Vieira's side has to play in the FA Cup quarterfinals that day.

Crystal Palace, who advanced in the tournament after they put four past Stoke City, will face Everton for a place in the tournament's semifinals, which are played at the iconic Wembley.

Therefore, the Magpies will return to action on April 3 when they visit Tottenham in London after the international break. Meanwhile, the Newcastle-Crystal Palace match was rearranged for Wednesday, April 20.