Lionel Messi means so much to so many people across the world, and for Newell’s Old Boys and Franco Díaz it wasn’t just another friendly on Thursday evening.



Franco Díaz along with his Newell’s teammates played 60 minutes against Lionel Messi, the greatest soccer player ever, oh and he is also a Newell’s Old Boys supporter and former youth player.



It is reported that Messi scored over 500 goals playing for Newell’s youth side, but he never turned pro in Argentina, rather moving to Barcelona to play for the Catalan Giants. The 1-1 draw was an afterthought, getting a picture of Messi wasn’t for Franco Díaz.



Franco Díaz statement after hugging Messi



“I’m going to get this hug tattooed, it’s the best moment of my life. I always sided with him, and if someone spoke badly about (Messi) they wanted to fight me. I told (Messi) I love him, that’s how I feel. I’m going to be a dad and I’m going to name my son Lionel. My wife knows she has no chance with (Messi)” Diaz stated to DSports Radio.



Franco Díaz is a midfielder and is 23, and he has played for various clubs in Argentina before landing at Newell’s this season where he has played all 5 games.



Messi stopped to take a picture with all of the Newell’s players one by one after their preseason friendly ended on Thursday evening.