Di Maria makes a huge statement, saying Messi is superior to Cristiano: “He was born in the wrong generation.”

Angel Di María, an Argentine legend and a standout performer at every club he has played for, is one of the rare players who had the privilege of sharing the pitch and locker room with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Given that unique perspective, he was recently asked his thoughts on the two global superstars.

In an interview with Infobae, Di María did not hesitate to share his opinion on the debate surrounding Messi and Ronaldo, and who he believes is the greatest of all time. “It doesn’t surprise me. I played with him at Real Madrid for four years. He’s always been like this, striving to be the best. But unfortunately for him, he was born in the wrong generation because there was another chosen one.”

The Argentine winger backed up his stance with cold, hard facts: “The final reality is there in the numbers. One has eight Ballon d’Ors, the other five—it’s quite a difference. Then there’s Messi, who won the World Cup, which makes a huge difference, plus two Copa Américas as well.” Di María then delivered his verdict without hesitation: “For me, there is no doubt—Lionel Messi is the best footballer in history.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A never-ending debate: World Cup vs Champions League?

Di María’s opinion carries weight, especially coming from someone who witnessed both legends up close. But does his nationality influence his judgment, or do the numbers speak for themselves?

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal shakes hands with Lionel Messi of Argentina prior to the International Friendly between Argentina and Portugal at Old Trafford on November 18, 2014 in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

The debate rages on: Is a World Cup more valuable than five Champions League titles? Is winning a European Championship with Portugal a bigger feat than lifting a Copa América with Argentina? Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference. But for true soccer fans, the best approach is simply to appreciate these two legends while they are still playing—because retirement is approaching fast.

Advertisement

see also Former Man United star defends Cristiano Ronaldo from criticism over controversial GOAT comments

Di María and Cristiano Ronaldo: A lethal partnership at Real Madrid (2010-2014)

In 2010, Di María joined Real Madrid from Benfica and quickly became a key figure in the squad. His partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the most productive of the era, with the Argentine providing assists and electrifying pace to fuel Madrid’s attack.

Advertisement

Together, they won multiple major titles. In LaLiga 2011-12, both were instrumental in José Mourinho’s record-breaking team, which ended Barcelona’s dominance with an unprecedented 100-point season. In the 2010-11 Copa del Rey final, Di María set up Ronaldo’s iconic header that sealed victory against Barcelona. However, his most memorable performance came in the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League final, where he was the best player on the pitch and a key factor in Madrid’s long-awaited La Décima triumph.

Despite his success in Madrid, Di María left the club in 2014, marking the end of a dynamic partnership with Ronaldo that left a lasting impact on the club’s history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Di María and Lionel Messi: Argentina’s golden connection

While excelling at Real Madrid, Di María was also a cornerstone of the Argentina national team, where his chemistry with Lionel Messi became one of the most iconic duos in international soccer.

see also Not Cristiano: Former Real Madrid player weighs in on the greatest soccer player debate

Their first major tournament together was the 2014 World Cup, where Di María was crucial in Argentina’s run to the final. Unfortunately, an injury ruled him out of the decisive match against Germany. Seven years later, in the 2021 Copa América final, he redeemed himself—scoring the only goal against Brazil to deliver Messi his first major international trophy.

Advertisement

In 2022, Di María shined in two more finals. First, in the Finalissima against Italy, he found the net in Argentina’s dominant 3-0 victory. Then, in the World Cup final, he was once again a key player—scoring in the historic win over France and helping Messi lift the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Di María has proven to be the perfect complement to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, playing a pivotal role in their teams’ success and cementing his status as one of the great players of his generation.