Neymar makes surprising declaration about his future as a professional player

Following a difficult stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, Neymar returned to his boyhood club, Santos FC, to focus on a full physical recovery. His primary objective is to earn a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. However, while this year marks a potential comeback for the former Barcelona star, it could also be his last as a professional, according to comments made in a recent interview with the Brazilian outlet CazeTV.

“This year is very important for Santos, but also for me as a Brazilian—given it is a World Cup year. It is a massive challenge,” Neymar began, confirming that competing in the 2026 World Cup is his primary goal for the season.

Despite his ambitions for the summer, the 34-year-old surprised many by indicating that retirement could be closer than anyone anticipated, suggesting that this year might be his final campaign.

“I am living year by year. I don’t know what will happen from here on out—I don’t know about next year. It is possible that December arrives and I want to retire. I don’t know; it will depend on my heart. It is one day at a time; we are going step by step,” the Brazilian international noted.

Neymar Junior looks on during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Cruzeiro. (Getty Images)

Neymar focused on regaining peak form

Neymar’s return to Brazil was driven by two main factors: helping Santos maintain their top-flight status and prioritizing a structured recovery to ensure he is at 100% for Ancelotti’s selection.

Despite missing the opening matches of 2026, he was instrumental in keeping the team in the first division throughout 2025, appearing in 28 matches, scoring 11 goals, and providing four assists.

“I wanted to return this season at 100%, which is why I was cautious in some matches and held back a little. Santos created an excellent plan that helped me significantly in that regard,” Neymar explained, addressing his previous absences.

Having recently returned to action after a 70-day hiatus in Santos’ 6-0 victory over Velo Clube, Neymar logged 45 minutes of play and expressed a renewed sense of confidence.

“Obviously, I wanted to come back and help my team in the best way possible, but I waited so I could return at 100%, without pain or fear,” he stated. “With hard work and perseverance, I believe I will reach my peak form. That is what moves us, and that is what I want“.