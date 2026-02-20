NY Yankees confront initial challenge with MLB’s Automated Ball-Strike system

One of the highly anticipated games for New York Yankees fans was the matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, marking the first day of spring training ahead of the 2026 MLB season. Beyond the final score and player performances, the Yankees encountered the challenge of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system during one of their pitching sequences.

Pitcher Austin Wells was the first Yankees player to contend with this new technology during the spring training game against the Orioles. He lost the challenge when attempting to strike out Baltimore’s Colton Cowser, as the ball narrowly fell outside the strike zone by mere inches.

This new technology, akin to the Hawk-Eye used in tennis, aims to determine whether pitches are in or out of the strike zone. Predictably, it has stirred mixed reactions concerning its implementation for the upcoming season. Nonetheless, like every new technological enhancement in sports, there is a considerable buzz about its potential effectiveness and benefits for referees and teams alike.

Addressing this, Yankees captain Aaron Judge expressed his views on the ABS system challenge, following comments from his teammate Giancarlo Stanton, who shared his thoughts on the Yankees’ relatively quiet offseason.

Understanding the ABS system challenge

This innovative method for determining the accuracy of pitches during an at-bat is set to debut in the upcoming season, with trial runs occurring during spring training games.

The ABS system isn’t a “robot umpire” that calls every pitch; rather, it functions as a replay-style system to correct significant human errors while the plate umpire retains control. Here are the scenarios in which it can be used:

Only the pitcher, catcher, or batter involved in the play can issue a challenge. Managers and coaches are not permitted to initiate a challenge.

The challenging player must immediately tap their cap or helmet and often vocalize the request within approximately two seconds of the umpire’s call.

Players must decide to challenge independently. If an umpire observes a player seeking confirmation from the dugout or receiving signals from teammates before issuing a challenge, the request will be denied.

Key rules to understand the system include:

Teams start with two challenges. Retaining a challenge hinges on winning it (i.e., the call is overturned). A lost challenge results in its forfeiture.

Teams entering an extra inning without challenges are granted one additional challenge for that inning. This refreshes each extra inning when no challenges remain.

Challenges cannot be made if a position player is pitching.

