Andy Reid sends clear message about Travis Kelce retirement decision with Chiefs in 2026

Andy Reid addressed the growing speculation surrounding Travis Kelce’s future, offering a calm but meaningful update as the offseason approaches. With retirement rumors continuing to swirl, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach made it clear that communication between the team and the veteran tight end remains ongoing.

Kelce’s possible retirement has become one of the biggest questions in the NFL. While the star tight end has nothing left to prove, the organization understands the magnitude of his decision, both from a football standpoint and a leadership perspective inside the locker room.

The uncertainty comes at a critical time for the Chiefs, who are navigating roster adjustments and salary cap challenges to make a Super Bowl run. Knowing whether Kelce plans to return would significantly influence offseason planning.

Andy Reid confirms talk with Travis Kelce about retirement

Andy Reid confirmed that dialogue with Travis Kelce has been active and constructive ahead of the 2026 season. The head coach emphasized that the tight end is taking the necessary time to evaluate his future while staying connected with the organization. “There is communication. That’s the main thing. That means people want to move forward. I think that’s where Travis is.”

Kelce has not yet made a final decision, and the expectation is that clarity will arrive in March, before free agency begins. That timeline would allow the Kansas City Chiefs to move forward with certainty as they prepares for another championship push.

For now, the retirement option does not appear to be as strong, as the tight end has said he is excited about the 2026 version of the Chiefs with the return of names like Eric Bieniemy.

