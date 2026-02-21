Where to watch Inter Miami vs LAFC live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Inter Miami will face LAFC in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Opening weekend in MLS brings a headline matchup as defending champions Inter Miami kick off their title defense against powerhouse Los Angeles FC, in a match that no American soccer fan can miss.

Miami, led by Lionel Messi, are chasing another championship after lifting their first MLS title in 2025, but LAFC enter with a loaded roster and every intention of making an early statement. It’s a season opener with playoff-level intensity from the start.

When will the Inter Miami vs LAFC match be played?

Inter Miami play against LAFC this Saturday, February 21, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM (ET).

Son Heung-Min of Los Angeles FC – Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs LAFC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs LAFC in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and LAFC live in the USA.