Benfica reportedly make a decision on Prestianni after incident with Vinicius Jr. ahead of Real Madrid rematch

Real Madrid will host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase clash on Wednesday, February 25. The match will carry significant tension following Vinicius Jr.’s racism allegations against Gianluca Prestianni during the first leg at the Estadio da Luz.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni revealed after the game that Prestianni allegedly called Vinicius “m*nkey” while covering his mouth with his shirt, though Prestianni responded decisively by denying any racist act against the Brazilian forward.

In light of the incident, UEFA have opened an investigation to clarify the situation and determine the facts. While the governing body has not yet reached a decision, Benfica have reportedly determined how to proceed with Prestianni for the rematch.

According to the Portuguese outlet Record, the Argentine midfielder will travel to the Spanish capital with the squad, though it remains to be seen whether he will start or begin the game on the bench.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica covers his mouth while saying something to Vinicius Junior. (Getty Images)

As expected, an extremely hostile atmosphere is anticipated at the Bernabeu for the Benfica players, particularly for Prestianni, given his role at the center of the heated controversy.

Brazilian Football Confederation issues new statement

Following the incident, Real Madrid stars Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Kylian Mbappe have all publicly defended their teammate, with Mbappe calling for Prestianni to be banned from the Champions League. Joining these voices, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have intensified their defense of Vinicius Jr. by issuing a new official statement.

In the official communication released this past Thursday regarding the case between Vinicius Jr. and Prestianni, the CBF requested that both FIFA and UEFA be strict in their sanctions against those involved in the alleged racial abuse of the Brazilian forward.

“In the document, signed by President Samir Xaud, the CBF reiterated that they expect FIFA to supervise the case and for UEFA to adopt all necessary measures to identify and punish those responsible for the racist insults,” the statement continued.

Furthermore, the governing body sent a formal letter to UEFA demanding an “exhaustive investigation” into the acts committed against Vinicius Jr. The federation emphasized that the investigation must take into account the testimony of the victim and those present, with the ultimate goal of identifying and handing down “exemplary” sanctions to those involved in the incident