LAFC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) Lionel Messi starts Cup title defense in 2026 MLS debut

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi open their MLS title defense against LAFC in Los Angeles, as two early favorites to lift the MLS Cup collide right out of the gate. The reigning champions arrive with confidence after conquering the league last season, while LAFC look to turn home field into a statement in one of the most anticipated openers of the year. Game is underway!

Inter Miami captured the 2025 MLS Cup at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps, sealing a 3-1 victory behind an own goal from Édier Ocampo and strikes from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende. The Herons enter the new campaign with fresh faces such as Germán Berterame and Sergio Reguilón, but they have retained their core, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and De Paul, keeping expectations sky-high.

LAFC, meanwhile, were eliminated dramatically last season, falling on penalties after a 2-2 draw against Vancouver in the Western Conference Final. They already kicked off 2026 with authority, thrashing Real España 6-1 on the road in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, powered by a Denis Bouanga hat trick and goals from David Martínez, Timothy Tillman, and Heung-Min Son, while newcomers Stephen Eustáquio and Tyler Boyd also made their presence felt.