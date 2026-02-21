Trending topics:
MLS

LAFC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) Lionel Messi starts Cup title defense in 2026 MLS debut

LAFC face Inter Miami in the 2026 MLS season opener as Lionel Messi starts his Cup title defense. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Son Heung-Min of LAFC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Rich Lam/Elsa /Getty ImagesSon Heung-Min of LAFC and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi open their MLS title defense against LAFC in Los Angeles, as two early favorites to lift the MLS Cup collide right out of the gate. The reigning champions arrive with confidence after conquering the league last season, while LAFC look to turn home field into a statement in one of the most anticipated openers of the year. Game is underway!

Inter Miami captured the 2025 MLS Cup at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps, sealing a 3-1 victory behind an own goal from Édier Ocampo and strikes from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende. The Herons enter the new campaign with fresh faces such as Germán Berterame and Sergio Reguilón, but they have retained their core, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and De Paul, keeping expectations sky-high.

LAFC, meanwhile, were eliminated dramatically last season, falling on penalties after a 2-2 draw against Vancouver in the Western Conference Final. They already kicked off 2026 with authority, thrashing Real España 6-1 on the road in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, powered by a Denis Bouanga hat trick and goals from David Martínez, Timothy Tillman, and Heung-Min Son, while newcomers Stephen Eustáquio and Tyler Boyd also made their presence felt.

Advertisement

14' - LAFC fail to capitalize on the set piece (0-0)

The free kick goes to waste for LAFC. Heung-Min Son takes the initial strike, but it slams into the wall and deflects away from danger. A second effort follows moments later and is deflected out for a corner, yet LAFC cannot make it count from the ensuing set piece. Inter Miami survive another scare.

12' - Dangerous free kick for LAFC (0-0)

LAFC earn a promising set-piece opportunity just outside the penalty area after Noah Allen brings down David Martinez in a dangerous position. The foul gives LAFC a clear shooting angle, with Bouanga and Son standing over the ball.

11' - LAFC waste another big opportunity! (0-0)

Inter Miami can breathe again as LAFC continue to threaten. The Bouanga–Son connection causes problems once more, stretching Miami’s back line with quick movement and sharp interplay.

This time, Denis Bouanga uses his footwork inside the box to shake off his defender and create space, but his final shot drifts wide of the post.

6' - LAFC miss a golden chance! (0-0)

LAFC come inches away from opening the scoring. Denis Bouanga delivers a perfectly weighted through ball to Heung-Min Son, who rounds Dayne St. Clair but runs out of shooting angle near the end line.

Son cuts it back into the middle for Bouanga, whose close-range effort is denied by a sharp save from St. Clair.

5' - Inter Miami start on the front foot (0-0)

Inter Miami look sharp in the opening minutes, showing urgency and attacking intent from the first whistle. Rodrigo De Paul tries to thread a pass into Lionel Messi inside the box, but the ball runs slightly long and LAFC manage to recover.

Moments later, after a scramble and a series of rebounds outside the area, the ball falls to De Paul, who unleashes a powerful strike from distance, only to see it blocked by the LAFC defense. Miami are pressing early.

Advertisement

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

The match kicks off in Los Angeles as LAFC and Inter Miami begin their 2026 MLS campaign.

Teams are on the field for the opening protocol

LAFC and Inter Miami are out on the pitch as the pregame ceremony gets underway in Los Angeles. The players line up for the MLS anthem and final handshakes before kickoff, with the crowd building anticipation for this highly anticipated season opener.

Head-to-Head: LAFC vs Inter Miami

Here’s a look at the most recent meetings between LAFC and Inter Miami across all competitions:

April 9, 2025: Inter Miami 3-1 LAFC (CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarterfinals – Second Leg)
April 2, 2025: LAFC 1-0 Inter Miami (CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarterfinals – First Leg)
September 3, 2023: LAFC 1-3 Inter Miami (MLS)
March 12, 2022: Inter Miami 0-2 LAFC (MLS)
March 1, 2020: LAFC 1-0 Inter Miami (MLS)

Inter Miami starting XI

Inter Miami will line up as follows: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright; Mateo Silvetti, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Germán Berterame.

LAFC confirmed lineup

LAFC will take the field with the following formation: Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Eddie Segura, Nkosi Tafari, Aaron Long; Stephen Eustaquio, Timothy Tillman, Mark Delgado; David Martinez, Denis Bouanga, Heung-Min Son.

Advertisement

Tonight’s referee

For the MLS season opener between LAFC and Inter Miami, the referee will be Pierre Lauziere.

Is Lionel Messi playing?

Lionel Messi will be available for tonight’s MLS season opener against LAFC. According to Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano, Messi is fully fit and ready to go for the highly anticipated clash in Los Angeles.

“Messi is fine; he’s been training at the same level as the rest of the team all week,” Mascherano said Friday, according to ESPN. “He’s been doing well and has had very positive feelings. So, he’s going away well prepared, just like the rest of the team.”

That strongly indicates Messi will not only be part of the squad but is expected to start, marking his 2026 MLS debut against a challenging Western Conference opponent.

Start time and how to watch

LAFC vs Inter Miami will get underway at 9:30 PM ET (PT: 6:30 PM).

Watch this 2026 MLS match between LAFC and Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV.

LAFC and Inter Miami clash in 2026 MLS season opener

Welcome to our live blog of tonight’s MLS showdown!

LAFC face Inter Miami in Los Angeles as Lionel Messi begins his league title defense with Miami after lifting the MLS Cup last season. Both clubs enter the new campaign as strong contenders, setting the stage for a must-watch opener.

Stay with us for key information, confirmed lineups, fun facts, and minute-by-minute updates as LAFC and Inter Miami battle it out to start the 2026 MLS season.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
LAFC vs Inter Miami: Confirmed lineups for 2026 MLS season opener
Soccer

LAFC vs Inter Miami: Confirmed lineups for 2026 MLS season opener

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs LAFC in 2026 MLS season opener?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs LAFC in 2026 MLS season opener?

Lionel Messi receives good news ahead of 2026 MLS debut with Inter Miami vs LAFC
Soccer

Lionel Messi receives good news ahead of 2026 MLS debut with Inter Miami vs LAFC

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate receives positive injury update ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate receives positive injury update ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

Better Collective Logo