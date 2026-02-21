Saquon Barkley makes one thing clear to Nick Sirianni about Eagles’ new offensive system

The Philadelphia Eagles endured a disappointing 2025 NFL season with Kevin Patullo as offensive coordinator. Now that the NFC East team is set to implement a new system, Saquon Barkley has made one thing clear to head coach Nick Sirianni about the direction of the offense.

If there is one thing the Eagles may regret, it is letting Kellen Moore leave the organization. While accepting the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints was the right move for his career, Moore’s departure left a significant void in Philadelphia.

Following his exit, the Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. However, the unit’s struggles ultimately led to his dismissal, and the team has since turned to Sean Mannion as its new offensive coordinator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saquon Barkley praises Sean Mannion and is eager to test new system

Saquon Barkley delivered an outstanding 2024 season but followed it with a disappointing 2025 campaign. The difference was evident: he thrived under Kellen Moore’s system and struggled to find the same rhythm under Patullo.

After multiple offensive players failed to meet expectations in 2025, the Eagles decided to make a change. The hiring of Sean Mannion has generated optimism across the locker room, including from Barkley, who believes the new system can unlock the unit’s full potential in 2026.

Advertisement

“I’m super excited about it,” Barkley told NFL Network about Sean Mannion’s system. “I’m going on Year 9, which is crazy to say, and I’ve had a lot of different coaches and head coaches and been a part of a lot of systems. I don’t think I really came across a system like this. For me, it’s refreshing. You get something new. You get to learn something new.”

Advertisement

see also Eagles’ Saquon Barkley reveals how he is adapting his mindset to elevate his playing style and physical condition

Not everything depends on the offensive coordinator

It is well known that the Eagles boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. However, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland departed this offseason, and his absence could significantly impact the group’s performance.

Advertisement

Still, Philadelphia will welcome back a key teammate of Jalen Hurts for the 2026 season, providing stability on offense. With Mannion implementing a new system, Barkley and the Eagles appear ready for a fresh start as they aim to return to championship contention.