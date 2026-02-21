Trending topics:
Cruz Azul vs Chivas LIVE: Kickoff time, confirmed lineups, and where to watch the Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 7 game

Cruz Azul and Chivas face off in Matchday 7 of the 2026 Clausura tournament in Liga MX. Stay tuned for live, minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling showdown!

By Fernando Franco Puga

Nicolas Ibanez (left, Cruz Azul) and Armando Gonzalez (right, Chivas)
A week after a thrilling Clasico Nacional, Chivas face another tough challenge. Guadalajara travels to Puebla to take on Cruz Azul in Matchday 7 of the 2026 Clausura tournament in Liga MX. The Cementeros will look to secure a home victory and continue their push toward the top spot currently held by the Rojiblancos.

Chivas defeated America in the Clasico Nacional in Matchday 6, improving to six wins in six matches — one of the best starts in Liga MX history. They will aim to extend that perfect run in Matchday 7.

However, this week’s test will not be an easy one at all. Guadalajara face Cruz Azul, who sit third in the standings and could close the gap at the top with a victory on home soil.

Chivas' confirmed starting XI

Chivas have also confirmed their starting XI to face Cruz Azul.

Goalkeeper: Jose Rangel
Defenders: Jose Castillo, Bryan Gonzalez, and Diego Campillo
Midfielders: Omar Govea, Efrain Alvarez, Daniel Aguirre, and Fernando Gonzalez
Forwards: Richard Ledezma, Roberto Alvarado, and Armando Gonzalez

Cruz Azul's lineup!

Cruz Azul have confirmed their lineup to face Chivas!

Goalkeeper: Andres Gudino
Defenders: Willer Ditta, Jorge Rodarte, and Gonzalo Piovi
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Agustin Palavecino, Angel Marquez, and Carlos Rodriguez
Forwards: Jose Paradela, Carlos Rotondi, and Gabriel Fernandez

Tonight's referees

For tonight’s game, Maximiliano Quintero Hernandez will serve as the head referee, assisted by Jose Martinez Chavarria and Edgar Magdaleno Castrejon, while Ivan Lopez Sanchez will act as the fourth official.

Why are Cruz Azul and Chivas playing in Puebla?

Cruz Azul and Chivas are playing in Puebla today because Cruz Azul are using Estadio Cuauhtemoc as their temporary home venue for the 2026 Clausura tournament.

Cruz Azul’s traditional home in Mexico City, Estadio Banorte, is currently unavailable due to the stadium |being renewed for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Start time and where to watch

The game between Cruz Azul and Chivas is scheduled for kickoff at 10:05 PM ET (PT: 7:05 PM)

Here is all the information you need to know on where to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas live in the USA.

Cruz Azul host Chivas in Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 7

Welcome to our liveblog of a thrilling match between Cruz Azul and Chivas!

Guadalajara arrives to this duel after securing a key victory against Club America in the Clasico Nacional, but Cruz Azul wants the win at home for some vital 3 points.

Stay with us for all the key details and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

