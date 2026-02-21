Cruz Azul vs Chivas LIVE: Kickoff time, confirmed lineups, and where to watch the Liga MX 2026 Clausura Matchday 7 game

A week after a thrilling Clasico Nacional, Chivas face another tough challenge. Guadalajara travels to Puebla to take on Cruz Azul in Matchday 7 of the 2026 Clausura tournament in Liga MX. The Cementeros will look to secure a home victory and continue their push toward the top spot currently held by the Rojiblancos.

Chivas defeated America in the Clasico Nacional in Matchday 6, improving to six wins in six matches — one of the best starts in Liga MX history. They will aim to extend that perfect run in Matchday 7.

However, this week’s test will not be an easy one at all. Guadalajara face Cruz Azul, who sit third in the standings and could close the gap at the top with a victory on home soil.