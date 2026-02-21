LAFC vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2026 MLS season opener

The LA Memorial Coliseum is set to host a massive showdown as LAFC and Inter Miami clash in the 2026 MLS season opener. Both clubs are looking for a victory to kick off the new campaign on the right foot.

LAFC enter the match following a dominant 6-1 victory over Honduras’ Real España in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Denis Bouanga starred in that performance with a hat-trick, while international superstar Son Heung-min also added his name to the scoresheet with a goal.

On the other side, Inter Miami have yet to play an official competitive match this season, but they arrive with plenty of rhythm after a three-game preseason tour of South America, where they recorded one win, one loss, and one draw.

This promises to be a special season for the Florida club, as it looks to defend the historic title it secured last season by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the 2025 MLS Cup Final. To reach this goal, the Herons have been incredibly active, reinforcing their squad with ten signings in what has been the busiest transfer window in franchise history.

LAFC probable lineup

New head coach Marc Dos Santos—who served as an assistant with the club from 2022 to 2025—is expected to have a full squad available for the opener, as there are no injured players reported.

Probable lineup to face Inter Miami: Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Ryan Porteous, Eddie Segura, Ryan Hollingshead; Mathieu Choiniere, Marky Delgado, Stephen Eustaquio; Nathan Ordaz, Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga.

Inter Miami probable lineup

Manager Javier Mascherano will be without new signing Sergio Reguilon, who is sidelined with a Grade II knee sprain suffered during preseason. However, Lionel Messi is expected to start despite a recent hamstring strain that limited his training earlier this month.

Probable lineup to face LAFC: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maxi Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Mateo Silvetti.

