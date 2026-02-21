Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate receives positive injury update ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

With less than four months to go before the start of the 2026 World Cup, the soccer world will first witness the highly anticipated clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal when Argentina and Spain meet in the 2026 Finalissima on March 27, 2026, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Beyond the prestige of the trophy, the match serves as a crucial litmus test for two of the primary favorites for the upcoming World Cup. Amidst the preparations, concerns regarding Lautaro Martinez surfaced after the player suffered a physical issue during Inter Milan’s game in Champions League.

While the severity was initially unknown, Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu had offered a somewhat negative outlook during a press conference after the game. However, following formal testing, the outlook for the striker appears much brighter.

“Lautaro Martinez underwent clinical and instrumental tests this morning at the Istituto Clinico Humanitas in Rozzano. The examinations revealed a strain to the soleus muscle in his left calf. The condition of the Argentine forward will be reassessed next week,” Inter Milan stated in an official release.

While the Italian club did not provide an exact return date, reports suggest Martinez could be sidelined for approximately three weeks. If confirmed, the stellar striker would return in time to join Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the showdown against Spain.

Argentina face growing injury list ahead of Finalissima

Having the Inter Milan striker fully fit would be significant news for Argentina, as they are already managing a list of injured players, ranging from confirmed absences to major fitness doubts.

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth is confirmed to miss the Finalissima after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon, while Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso remains a major doubt following a moderate-grade muscle injury to his rectus femoris.

In addition to these concerns, Atletico Madrid forward Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle tear in his thigh. The club reported that “the evolution of his injury will determine his return to competition,” leaving his availability for the clash against Spain in Qatar highly uncertain.

