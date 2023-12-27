When top stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Neymar, and Riyad Mahrez made the choice to go to play in the Saudi Pro League, they knew that aside from a monster salary there would be a lot of perks.

According to SunSport some of the gifts include a Ferrari SF90 Spider, Bugatti’s, and Lamborghini’s to be given to the SPL top players. Not only that but some players will be getting a trip to the Maldives for their families.

Other accessories include luxury watches from Jacob and C Bugatti Chiron timepieces, Chopard L.U.C Lunar models which are valued at around $68,000.

Details of luxury Christmas gifts for SPL top players

“We have top level stars, and they deserve rare things, and we want to show them that they are treated as unique, because they are unique,” a source told SunSport.

“Christmas is going to be very good for some of the players and staff members”, the source indicated. The Saudi Pro League has been off to a flying start in its newer and more star packed version.

Al Hilal is in first with 50 points, Al- Nassr of CR7 is in second with 43 points, Al Ittihad are in sixth with a three game losing streak now coached by Marcelo Gallardo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is living up to his superstar status with 19 goals and 9 assists.