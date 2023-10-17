N’Golo Kanté is quality, but Al-Ittihad already knew that when they signed the French star to a two-year $209 million deal back in 2023. Since his arrival in the Saudi Pro League, Kanté has scored a goal and been his usual elegant self for Al-Ittihad.



Al-Ittihad is currently fourth in the Saudi Pro League and is one of the top clubs in the country. Playing with Fabinho and Karim Benzema, Kanté is hopeful he can get his team to win a Saudi Pro League title.



Kanté took the time to speak with L’Equipe, and detailed how impressed he has been with the Saudi Pro League as a whole.



N’Golo Kanté: Saudi League just as good as Ligue 1



N’Golo Kanté told L’Equipe, ‘For the names that went to Saudi Arabia, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saudi league is better than the French.’ Kanté’s form has been so good in Saudi Arabia that French outlets are beginning to demand he return to the national team.



Kanté was a part of the miracle Leicester City side that won the Premier League in 2016, and at Chelsea the French World Cup winner played seven seasons with the club winning six titles.



Conor Gallagher to Saudi Pro League



According to reports, the Saudi Pro League has their sights set on another Chelsea player and that is midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old has featured in eight matches this season but could get a deal sent his way.



Al-Ettifaq is the team reported to be interested in the Chelsea midfielder, Al-Ettifaq is currently seventh in the Saudi Pro League.