Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks his mind and whether you agree or disagree, he is one of the few top of the list athletes or former athletes who still does. In a sit-down interview with Piers Morgan, “The Lion” spoke about many things from his long career and controversies as well.

One of the questions Piers Morgan asked Zlatan was over the recent trend of top soccer players going to Saudi Arabia to play. Ibrahimovic was very firm in his response and the former AC Milan striker did not mince words.

“I had an offer also from China. I had an offer also from Saudi, but the situation is, what do you want? “What objectives do you have?” For Ibrahimovic it was about staying relevant and playing at the top of his game.

Ibrahimovic on Saudi Pro League

“I said before we started, like certain players need to finish their career on the big stage because that is the high end of your career. You have to be remembered for your talent, not for what you earned.

“Because if you were remembered in the opposite way, what we are training every day for, what we are being recognized for, is our talent and that’s what you want to be remembered for. So, I think certain players that reach a certain level, they have to stop at a certain stage, and that’s the big stage.”

Zlatan added, “Some players needed the situations where you can earn a lot of money because they didn’t earn enough.”