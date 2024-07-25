Millions of people around the world are expected to witness the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony promises to be a spectacular event, unlike any seen before. With its innovative concept of taking place along the Seine River, rather than in a traditional stadium, the ceremony is expected to draw unprecedented attention.

Instead of the usual parade through a stadium, athletes will parade in colorful boats along the majestic Seine River. With the banks of the river turned into a gigantic amphitheater, millions of spectators, both in person and on television, will be able to enjoy a unique show, with the iconic Parisian monuments as a backdrop. This innovative outdoor format promises to be the most ambitious and watched opening ceremony in the history of the Olympic Games.

The Pont d’Austerlitz, next to the Jardin des Plantes, is the starting point, which will continue west for 6 kilometers along the Seine, passing under historic bridges and past iconic landmarks, such as Notre-Dame and the Louvre. The athletes will be grouped in the boats with their national teams and will finally arrive in front of the Trocadero, where the official protocols will be carried out, the Olympic cauldron will be lit and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be officially declared.

When will the Opening Ceremony take place?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2024. The start time of this event is scheduled to begin at 19:30 local time, and is expected to last three and a half hours.

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera of Team United States are seen at the Athletes’ Village ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

How many people will attend the Opening Ceremony?

One of the most striking aspects of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is its accessibility. Unlike previous Olympics, where attendance was limited to ticket holders within a stadium, the Seine River ceremony invites a much broader audience.

An estimated 600,000 people are expected to line the banks of the Seine to witness the event live. This unprecedented number of attendees will transform the city into a massive open-air stadium, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

How many people will watch the Opening Ceremony on TV?

Given the global appeal of the Olympic Games and the unique nature of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, it is anticipated that billions of people worldwide will tune in to watch the event on television. While exact viewership numbers are difficult to predict, previous Olympics have drawn audiences of over 3 billion viewers.