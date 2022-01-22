Nigeria will face Tunisia this Sunday, January 23 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In the second of the round of 16 games, Nigeria will face Tunisia this Sunday, January 23 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US.

Nigeria are one of the great candidates to win this African Cup of Nations. They comfortably won their group, winning all the games: 1-0 against Egypt, 3-1 against Sudan and 2-0 against Guinea Bissau. In addition, they have good players in their squad such as Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho or Umar Sadiq.

Tunisia's case is totally different: they reached the round of 16 after a very difficult group stage. The defeats against Mali and Gambia in both cases by 1-0 in the first and third games put them in a difficult situation, however, the victory in the second game by 4-0 against Mauritania allowed them to go through the phase as one of the best third. Although they don't have big stars, they are confident they can put up a tough game for Nigeria.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua, Cameroon

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics throughout history between these two teams are very even. In total they have played 15 games with 4 wins for Nigeria, 4 for Tunisia and 7 draws. This match will be the 16th between both. It will be an attractive game, in which the Nigerians, although favorites, could get a surprise from the Tunisians.

How to watch or live stream Nigeria vs Tunisia in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Tunisia, will be broadcast in the United States on: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Nigeria are the favorite with -135 odds, while Tunisia have +475. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Nigeria -135 Tie +240 Tunisia +475

*Odds via DraftKings