Norway U21 vs France U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Norway U21 and France U21 will face against each other this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

France U21 had an impressive start to the Euro U21 tournament by defeating Italy U21, the other strong contenders in Group D, with a score of 2-1. This victory puts France in a favorable position, as they now have control over their destiny and can secure their spot in the quarterfinals with a win.

Their rivals will be Norway U21, who had a very bad start losing to Switzerland U21 2-1, which leaves them very complicated. They have to win this game, as another result could leave them eliminated or very close to elimination. Undoubtedly a game in which there is a lot at stake.

Norway U21 vs France U21: Kick-Off Time

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Norway U21 vs France U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Denmark: NRK1

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: Molotov, W9, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: ran.de, ProSieben Maxx

Israel: Sports 1

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Norway: NRK1, VG+, NRK TV

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play, NRK1

Switzerland: TRT Sports

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ViX.